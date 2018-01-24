Looking Down the Barrel: Video Shows ‘Business End’ of A-10 Warthog

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on the “business end” of a US Special Operations air wing, wonder no more.

US Special Operations Command’s Twitter account has published video footage of what it’s like to be shot at by the A-10 Warthog’s armor-piercing depleted uranium cannon rounds.

​The Warthog’s General Electric GAU-8/A Avenger rotary gun can fire a dizzying 3,900 rounds per minute. The gun isn’t exactly unleashing standard NATO 5.4 mm rounds: its 30 mm rounds are about one-foot long each.

The footage was captured by the 137th Special Operations Wing, Business Insider notes.

On Tuesday, the US Air Force announced that for the first time in at least three years a squadron of A-10 ground-attack jets would deploy to Afghanistan to assist the fight against the Taliban.