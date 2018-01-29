Register
18:42 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, women's ice hockey players of South Korea, in white, and North Korea, in red, pose for a photo with International Ice Hockey Federation officials after their Ice Hockey Women's World Championship Division II Group A game in Gangneung, South Korea. North and South Korea agreed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in principle to field a joint women's ice hockey team during next month's Olympics in South Korea, and relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee

    North Korea Cancels Joint Performance With South, Blaming Media

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    233

    The move follows uncertainty over the participation of North Korean performers, due to the delay of a planned visit for the check of venues for the show.

    The North Korean side explains its move by claiming that the South Korean media is not only undermining the sincere efforts undertaken by the DPRK in connection with the Olympics in Pyeongchang, but is also denouncing the festivities to be held in North Korea. Under such circumstances, the DPRK could cancel the agreed events.

    The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, stated that it very much regrets the unilateral decision by the DPRK not to hold the events and stressed that under conditions when relations between the North and the South had just begun to be established, it was necessary to fulfill the agreed upon positions, based on a spirit of mutual respect and mutual understanding.

    READ MORE: DPRK Delegation Arrives in South Korea to Inspect Olympic Venues — Reports

    Despite Pyongyang and Seoul having agreed in early January to a performance group of 140 North Korean musicians, singers and dancers holding a show during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the North has later canceled a planned visit for the check of venues for the show.

    READ MORE: Seoul Demands Explanation From North Over Canceled Visit for Olympic Preparation

    The performance was another sign of a thaw in the relations between the countries, to a great extent made possible thanks to the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. The two Koreas managed to reach an agreement on joint participation at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, competing under the same flag in some disciplines. The IOC decided that at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, the delegations from the two countries should perform as one, under the name "Korea."

    The relations warm-up was triggered by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year address, in which he backed the idea of sending his country's athletes to the Olympics. North and South Korea have been divided since the end of the World War II and the situation on the Korean Peninsula grew particularly tense last year, as North Korea continued its missile and nuclear tests, despite the opposition of its neighbors and their allies. 

    Tags:
    performance, cancellation, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok