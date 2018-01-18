White House: US Maintains 'Open Channels' With North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has "no road left" for putting off reaching an agreement with North Korea to end its development and retention of nuclear weapons and delivery systems, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday evening.

"This landed in the president's lap," Kelly told Fox News. "We've kicked the can down the road. We have to deal with this guy [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un]. He cannot have a deliverable atomic weapon which can reach the United States. It just cannot be."

© AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon, File Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions

However, the United States keeps channels open with North Korea , White House Chief of Staff has stressed in an interview, after the president’s remark on good ties with the reclusive nation’s leader.

"There are open channels but I would prefer not to comment," Kelly said. "There are a lot of people trying to help out here."

Kelly also refused to say whether President Donald Trump had spoken directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump told it he "probably" had a "very good relationship" with Kim. He later corrected the story saying he "would have a good relationship."



