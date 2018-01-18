Register
08:02 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    White House: US Maintains 'Open Channels' With North Korea

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has "no road left" for putting off reaching an agreement with North Korea to end its development and retention of nuclear weapons and delivery systems, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday evening.

    "This landed in the president's lap," Kelly told Fox News. "We've kicked the can down the road. We have to deal with this guy [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un]. He cannot have a deliverable atomic weapon which can reach the United States. It just cannot be."

    In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, a TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon, File
    Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions
    However, the United States keeps channels open with North Korea, White House Chief of Staff has stressed in an interview, after the president’s remark on good ties with the reclusive nation’s leader.

    "There are open channels but I would prefer not to comment," Kelly said. "There are a lot of people trying to help out here."

    Kelly also refused to say whether President Donald Trump had spoken directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump told it he "probably" had a "very good relationship" with Kim. He later corrected the story saying he "would have a good relationship."


    Related:

    Trump Accuses Russia of Ignoring North Korea Sanctions
    DRL: US Allocates $1.5Mln for Projects Supporting Human Rights in North Korea
    Russia and China Criticize Vancouver Meeting on North Korea
    UK Foreign Secretary Calls Threat Posed by North Korea Biggest in Nuclear Age
    North Korea to Send Performing Squad to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics - Seoul
    Tags:
    relationship, nuclear, diplomacy, communication channels, communication, White House, Kim Jong-un, John Kelly, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok