Seoul Demands Explanation From North Over Canceled Visit for Olympic Preparation

MOSCOW(Sputnik) - South Korean authorities have demanded that North Korea explain the sudden cancellation of a visit by its advance team to prepare the groundwork for a North Korean art troupe to go South, Seoul's Unification Minister Cho Myung-gyon said at a briefing on Saturday.

"We sent a document (to the North) at around 11:20 a.m. [2:20 GMT] via the Panmunjom communications channel demanding an explanation for the North's cancellation to dispatch its cultural advance inspection team," Cho was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Late on Friday, Pyongyang informed Seoul about the cancellation of its specialists' visit to South Korea, who were supposed to check the venues for the North Korean artists' planned performances.

READ MORE: Unified Korean Women's Ice Hockey Team 'Reflects Olympic Ideals' — IIHF

The statement was reached amid an agreement by Pyongyang and Seoul earlier this month on the participation of North Korean athletes in the upcoming Olympics in South Korea. The two parties then agreed during working-level talks that North Korea would send a performance squad of 140 musicians, singers and dancers to perform during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.