Entire Pakistan Nation Feels 'Betrayed' Over US Criticism - Army Chief

US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel has announced that Washington was not considering any unilateral action inside Pakistan during his talks with General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The entire Pakistani nation felt betrayed over the US' recent statements despite decades of cooperation," Pakistan's General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated during his talks with US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel, as quoted by the Reuters news agency.

The comment was made after a statement made by Votel, who said that Washington does not have a view to taking any unilateral action inside Pakistan. This harsh remark follows on the heels of an even tougher US stance regarding the country, with US President Donald Trump saying that Washington has received nothing but "lies and deceit" from Pakistan, despite receiving huge amounts of financial aid.

This remark led to the US halting its security-related financial assistance to Pakistan on January 4, explaining the move by saying that Islamabad was providing "safe haven to the terrorists."

In response, Islamabad has asked for further explanations from Washington, noting that the country had been fighting against terrorism mostly with the use of its own funds "which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years," stressing that the government was determined to take all possible steps "to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region."

