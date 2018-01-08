Register
08 January 2018
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    Pakistan May Block Supply Path US Troops Use to Reach Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    4181

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani authorities are considering the option of blocking supplies of US troops deployed in Afghanistan through its territory amid the diplomatic tensions between Islamabad and Washington, media reported Monday.

    On January 1, US President Donald Trump accused Islamabad of providing "safe haven to the terrorists" despite multibillion US assistance to Pakistan. On Thursday, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the United States was suspending the delivery of military equipment and security aid to Pakistan. According to the spokeswoman, such a measure was a response to the local authorities’ insufficient measures in the fight against terrorist groups.

    Pakistani The Nation media outlet reported, citing senior officials from the nation's foreign ministry, that Islamabad was discussing the move, however the decision has not been made yet.

    READ MORE: Afghan Security Forces Kill 9 Taliban Militants in Afghanistan — Reports

    The newspaper added that the move could be used in response to the diplomatic steps taken by the United States.

    The United States has been in Afghanistan for almost 17 years following the September 11, 2001 attacks in Washington and New York. US troops in Afghanistan are being supplied with food and military equipment by the routes from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

    Tags:
    troops, Afghanistan, Pakistan, United States
