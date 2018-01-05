Register
21:41 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cars leave the Foreign Ministry building, a venue of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

    Pakistan Is Waiting US Further Explanations on Security Cooperation

    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Islamabad keeps in contact with the US administration regarding the issue of cooperation in the security area and awaits further explanations from Washington amid the latest suspension of security aid, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said Friday in a press release.

    "We are engaged with the US Administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further details. Impact of US' decision on the pursuit of common objectives is also likely to emerge more clearly in due course of time," the press release read.

    The Pakistani Foreign Ministry noted that Islamabad was fighting against terrorism mostly with the use of its own funds "which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years," stressing that the government was determined to take all possible steps "to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region."

    "We believe that Pakistan-US cooperation in fighting terrorism has directly served US national security interests as well as the larger interests of the international community. It has helped decimate Al-Qaeda [a terrorist group, banned in Russia] and fight other groups who took advantage of ungoverned spaces, a long porous border and posed a common threat to peace," the press release read.

    The ministry noted that Islamabad had managed to liberate these territories from terrorists with a series of security operations, which resulted in a "significant improvement in security in Pakistan."

    The statement comes in wake of the United States' decision to suspend the delivery of military equipment and security aid to Pakistan, announced by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on January 4. As Nauert has explained, such a measure was a response to the local authorities’ insufficient measures in the anti-terror fight.

    READ MORE: US Suspends Security Assistance to Pakistan — State Department

    The move echoes previous US President Donald Trump's threats  to cut off $255 million in aid to Pakistan made in August 2017, citing the nation’s continued tolerance of terrorist groups, which continue to launch attacks from the nation’s rugged border region on US and NATO forces in neighboring Afghanistan and on civilians throughout Pakistan.

    Tags:
    anti-terrorism, financial aid, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok