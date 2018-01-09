Seoul, Pyongyang Agree to Hold Talks to Ease Border Tensions - Statement

According to the joint statement that was issued following the talks, Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to hold consultations to ease tensions on the border between the states.
The deal was reached during a meeting in the border village of Panmunjom.
The two states have also decided to renew high-level talks to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas, which had been frozen due to the simmering conflict over the DPRK's nuclear program.
Moreover, according to the channel, South Korea and the DPRK have agreed to hold talks on issues related to the upcoming Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
Relations between the Koreas have deteriorated this year over Pyongyang's continuous nuclear tests. Russia and China have supported the "Double Freeze" solution that stipulated the halt of nuclear and missile tests by the DPRK in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills.
