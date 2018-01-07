N Korea Reportedly Picks Delegation for Talks on Winter Olympics Participation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – North Korea has chosen a delegation for the intra-Korean talks on Pyongyang's participation in the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, local media reported Sunday citing South Korea's unification ministry.

On Friday, the two sides agreed to hold first official talks in more than two years. The meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday in the village of Panmunjom. On Saturday, South Korea proposed sending a five-member delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

North Korea's five-member delegation will be headed by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

​The situation on the Korean Peninsula worsened after the ballistic missile tests in North Korea.