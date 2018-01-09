Register
    The official emblem of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

    North Korea Plans to Send High-Level Delegation to Olympic Games

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    North Korea said that it has plans to send a delegation to Olympic games in Pyeongchang to cheer the team, according to local media.

    North Korea is ready to send a high-level delegation and representatives of the National Olympic Committee to South Korea for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, local media reported Tuesday.

    According to the Yonhap news agency, the North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, also proposed to send groups of fans, musicians, taekwondo demonstration teams and journalists to Pyeongchang.

    The North Korean delegation is participating in negotiations with South Korea at the ministerial level on ways to improve relations and the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the Olympics in Pyeongchang, local media reported Tuesday.

    Divided Families

    A view from South Korea towards North Korea in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom. North and South Korean military personnel, as well as a single US soldier, are shown
    © Photo: Driedprawns
    Seoul-Pyongyang Talks on Participation of North Korea in Olympic Games Kick Off
    South Korea invited Pyongyang to hold meetings of relatives separated as a result of the nation's split on the occasion of the New Year according to the lunar calendar (February 15), local media reported on Tuesday.

    To arrange such meetings, the South Korean delegation at the talks with North Korea also called for the resumption of negotiations through the local Red Cross societies of the two sides, the Yonhap news agency reported. South Korean delegation also invited their counterparts to resume negotiations, including talks on denuclearization.

    Denuclearization Negotiations

    Seoul invited Pyongyang to resume negotiations on a peaceful settlement, including the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as soon as possible, the South Korean delegation head said Tuesday.

    Seoul offered the North Korean side the military talks to prevent accidental clashes, expressed the position that it is necessary to resume the dialogue on a peaceful settlement, including denuclearization, as soon as possible, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon was quoted by the Yonhap news agency as saying.

    The two delegations led by North Korean chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, and South Korean Unification Minister, met in the so-called Peace House in the demilitarized zone at the border village of Panmunjom, where representatives of the two countries have repeatedly held negotiations in the past.

    Tags:
    denuclearization, talks, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    News

