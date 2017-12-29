Fire at Rooftop Pub in Mumbai Kills 15 (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) – At least 15 people died and as many were injured in a fire that struck a four-story building in Mumbai. The fire initially broke out at a rooftop pub but soon engulfed the entire building that hosted several offices including those of the Times Group (media).
The direct cause of the fire remains unknown; the building was in the Kamala Mills Compound in Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Massive fire atop a building in #KamalaMills, Lower Parel, #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/QcsVn6EIke— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 28, 2017
Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to the KEM, and Sion hospital, an official of the local disaster management unit said.
A police complaint has been lodged against the owners, who allegedly hadn't conformed to fire safety regulations. According to NDTV, "Eleven of the dead are women, most of them in their twenties and early thirties. Most of the bodies were found near a women's washroom, witnesses said."
On 18th December, 12 laborers were charred to death after a fire broke out at a snack factory in Mumbai's Sakinaka area.
