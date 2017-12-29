Fire at Rooftop Pub in Mumbai Kills 15 (VIDEO)

A lounge named Mojos caught fire at 12:30 am on Friday in India’s financial capital Mumbai. The fire quickly spread, engulfing other establishments in the same building.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – At least 15 people died and as many were injured in a fire that struck a four-story building in Mumbai. The fire initially broke out at a rooftop pub but soon engulfed the entire building that hosted several offices including those of the Times Group (media).

​The direct cause of the fire remains unknown; the building was in the Kamala Mills Compound in Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

READ MORE: At Least 15 Hurt in New York City Fire, 2 Reported Dead

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. The injured have been taken to the KEM, and Sion hospital, an official of the local disaster management unit said.

© AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade Death Toll from Mumbai Building Collapse Rises to 34

The building, in Central Mumbai, contained the offices and studios of news channels like the Mirror Now and Times Now. The telecast of Mirror Now had to be stopped because of the fire. The building also had several commercial establishments including hotels.

A police complaint has been lodged against the owners, who allegedly hadn't conformed to fire safety regulations. According to NDTV, "Eleven of the dead are women, most of them in their twenties and early thirties. Most of the bodies were found near a women's washroom, witnesses said."

On 18th December, 12 laborers were charred to death after a fire broke out at a snack factory in Mumbai's Sakinaka area.