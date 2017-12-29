Register
    New York Fire Department ladder trucks deploy at a building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City

    At Least 15 Hurt in New York City Fire, 2 Reported Dead

    © REUTERS/ NYFD
    The NYC Fire Department has reported a massive fire in New York City’s Bronx borough, which has already killed eleven people and caused fifteen serious injuries.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 11 people died in a severe fire in New York City, according to the local media. Earlier, the NYC Fire Department reported that 15 people have been injured in a large fire that erupted late Thursday in a multiple-floor building in New York City’s Bronx borough.

    The New York Post also reported there could be children among the dead.

    New York City mayor’s press secretary Eric Phillips confirmed on Twitter there had been casualties, saying the death toll was expected to rise.

    "Will be more. Horrible. Fire Commissioner on scene. Mayor here shortly," he said.

    ​The mayor's office said Mayor Bill de Blasio was en route to the scene of the fire at 2363 Prospect Avenue just west of Bronx Park.

    "FDNY members are on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 2363 Prospect Ave Bronx. Currently 15 serious injuries to civilians reported," the NYC Fire Department tweeted earlier.

    Earlier, the New York Post newspaper cited police sources as saying that two people had died in the fire and more than a dozen had been seriously hurt. More than 160 firefighters are fighting the blaze.

    Tags:
    fire, United States, New York City, New York
