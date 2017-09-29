Rush Hour Stampede at Mumbai Railway Station Kills 22

The stampede occurred when morning commuters were taking shelter under the narrow roof of a bridge that connects two railway stations in Mumbai, the capital of India's western state of Maharashtra.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's financial capital Mumbai witnessed a bloody morning today with 22 people killed in a stampede on a footbridge that connects the Parel railway station with Elphinstone Road station. 22 others have sustained severe injuries in the incident that occurred during the Friday morning rush hour.

"Due to heavy rains, a stampede-like situation happened on the north footbridge at Elphinstone Road station at about 10:30 a.m. Senior Railway officers have reached Elphinstone Road station to monitor relief work," India's Western Railway said in a statement.

​Police said the stampede was triggered by a rumor that a pedestrian overpass had collapsed after concrete chunks fell. "The reason behind the stampede has not yet been confirmed. We are investigating and will only be able to provide details after some time," Anil Saxena, spokesperson, Indian Railway said.

© REUTERS/ Giorgio Perottino Turin's Mayor Probed in Relation to Stampede During Champions League Broadcast

Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told Sputnik that the investigation into the incident had been ordered.

"We will ensure that such type of incidents does not happen again," the minister said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the stampede.

"My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.

My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 29 сентября 2017 г.

​The prime minister added that the situation was being closely monitored with Goyal ensuring all the necessary assistance at the site.