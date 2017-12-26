Dutch Police Arrest 4 Terror Suspects in Rotterdam - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands' police arrested three Dutch individuals and one Swedish national, suspected of involvement in terrorism, in the city of Rotterdam, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Dutch suspects are a 21-year-old man from Vlaardingen, a 30-year-old man from Delft, and a 23-year-old man from Gouda, NL Times newspaper reported, citing the public prosecutor's statement.

Another individual, a Swedish man, 29, arrived in the Netherlands on a plane from Stockholm on Sunday. The Dutch authorities were informed about his possible involvement in terrorism by a foreign police service, the outlet added. The individual and three Dutch suspects were arrested on Sunday after the Swedish suspect's arrival.

All four individuals are currently in custody for questioning and further investigation, the publication added.

"There is also no concrete information that points to an attack. In the prevention of a terrorist attack, the Public Prosecutor and the police do not take any risks. Any indication may be sufficient for intervention," the prosecutor said in a statement, as quoted by the newspaper.

After the arrests, the Dutch authorities held searches in four addresses in Vlaardingen, Delft, and Gouda, during which police seized a number of data carriers, the publication added. No weapons or explosives have reportedly been found during the searches.

READ MORE: Why EU 'Should Not' Roll Back Schengen Area to Deal With Terrorism, Migrants

Authorities of many EU countries have been recently holding counterterrorism operations after a series of deadly attacks which had hit the bloc.

The United Kingdom has faced a number of the most violent terror attacks in 2017, most notably three attacks in London, which took place in Westminster, on London Bridge and outside the Parsons Green Tube station, and a bombing at a concert in Manchester on May 22, the latter of which claimed the lives of over 20 people and left several hundreds wounded.