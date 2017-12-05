Russian-Designed Kudankulam NPP in India Works at Full Capacity - Source

Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP) is being built since 2013 in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. KKNPP’s Unit 1 began its operation in 2013 and was handed over to India three years later. Unit 2 was first connected to India’s national grid in August 2016.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, a source in the Nuclear Power Corporation on India Limited (NPCIL) told Sputnik that both power units of the Kudankulam NPP were working at full capacity and generated 2,000 megawatts (MW) southern India's electricity grid.

"Kudankulam NPP Unit 1 generation was 1000 MW. Unit 2 reached 1000 MW at 03.30AM today morning [22:00 GMT Monday]. First time we have reached 2000MW output from KKNPP," the source said.

He added that the NPP had become the most powerful not only in India but in the entire region.

"The Russian-designed Kudankulam NPP constructed in collaboration between NPCIL and Atonstroexport JSC, equipped with the advanced state of the art, enhanced post-Fukushima safety features, became the most powerful in India and whole South Asia," the source said.

The works on Kudankulam NPP are carried out by two organizations within Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation. The bilateral agreement on the plant’s construction between Moscow and New Delhi was signed in November 1988.