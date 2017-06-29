Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Unit 3, 4 Construction Begins in India

© Sputnik/ Evgeniy Bezeka Indian Atomic Board Approves 2 New Russian-Designed Units at Kudankulam Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Construction of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant units 3 and 4 with Russian participation has begun in India as part of the second stage of construction, the project's general contractor said Thursday.

"A concrete pouring ceremony into the base slab of the Kudankulam NPP third unit's reactor building took place on June 29, 2017, marking the beginning of construction work at the site of construction of the nuclear power plant's second stage," Rosatom state corporation's Atomstroyexport (ASE) Group said.

Kudankulam NPP is being built since 2013 in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The works are carried out by two organizations within Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation. The bilateral agreement on the plant’s construction between Moscow and New Delhi was signed in November 1988.