India's New Nuclear Plant Units Commissioning Expected in 2024-25 - Rosatom

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Units 5 and 6 of India's Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) are expected to be put into operation in 2024 and 2025 respectively, the director general of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom told Sputnik.

"The commissioning of the fifth unit is scheduled for 2024, the commissioning of the sixth unit is scheduled for 2025," Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Friday.