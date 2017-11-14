Register
15:20 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Aviation modification of BrahMos missile

    India to Test Air Force Variant of World’s Deadliest Missile - BrahMos

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mike1979 Russia / BrahMos missile
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 29840

    The BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and the NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia. The name BrahMos is a portmanteau formed from the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) India is all set to conduct the first test firing of the air version of the BhraMos missile, touted as the world’s deadliest supersonic cruise missile system, this week. The Indian Air Force will fire the missile from its frontline fighter jet Su-30MKI at one of the air bases located on the country’s eastern coast near the Bay of Bengal.

    Defense sources told Sputnik that the all the pre-flight test have been concluded and the full profile BrahMos missile is ready to go for its maiden live firing from the Su-30MKI. Two Su-30MKI aircraft with modified bellies have been readied. While one will fire the test shot, the other will be kept on standby. Apart from design modifications, the missile’s weight has also been reduced by the manufacturer from 2.9 ton to 2.4 ton to integrate with the Su-30 MKI.

    The IAF has signed a contract for the delivery of air-launched BrahMos cruise missiles from January 2018. It is expected that more than a dozen trials including ground and naval target would be conducted from the fighter jet before the delivery commences.

    READ MORE: India to Put BrahMos Hypersonic Missile Into Service After Tests in Indian Ocean

    Till now three, Su-30 MKI has been modified to accommodate the new cruise missile and in total it will modify at least 50 Su-30MKI aircraft to carry the nuclear-capable cruise missile. The IAF plans to induct at least 200 Bhramos-compatible fighter jets in the coming years.

    Indian scientists tested the land version of the BrahMos missile in April this year when it hit the target at a distance of approximately 450 kilometers (280 miles) in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Navy too is equipping all its ships the BrahMos missile system. Russia supplies 65% of the BrahMos' components, including its ramjet engine and radar seeker.

    Related:

    India to Put BrahMos Hypersonic Missile Into Service After Tests in Indian Ocean
    Indian Army Carries Out Two Successful BrahMos Missile Tests Over 48 Hours
    Weapon of the Future: Russian-Indian BrahMos Missile to Change Arms Market
    India Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Land Attack Missile
    Tags:
    BrahMos cruise missile, Su-30MKI, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok