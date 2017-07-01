Register
16:50 GMT +301 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A scale model of the BrahMos missile on display at the 2017 International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg. File photo

    Weapon of the Future: Russian-Indian BrahMos Missile to Change Arms Market

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 67 0 0

    A scale model of the supersonic Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missile is currently on display at the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg. While visiting this defense exhibition earlier in the week, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin specifically pointed to the Russian government's constant attention to this joint project.

    Brahmos Missiles
    © AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan, File
    Russia Starts Work on Boosting BrahMos Missile's Range for India
    BrahMos, a confluence of the names of the rivers Brahmaputra and Moskva, respectively, is a short-range supersonic missile, which has been used by the Indian Navy since 2005.

    Touted by its developers as a missile which has no analogues in the world, BrahMos is currently capable of hitting targets beyond the radar horizon and can be launched from sea-based and land-based weapon systems.

    The nine-meter-long BrahMos can travel at a speed of Mach 2.8 (about 952 meters per second), making it one of the fastest missiles in the world. It has a flight range of up to 290 km and carries a 200-300 kg conventional warhead.

    According to India's Economic Times, BrahMos has a "fire and forget" principle of operation, which means that the missile does not require further guidance after its launch and "still hits the target without the launcher being in line-of-sight of the target."

    The newspaper described the Brahmos missile as "the most lethal and potent weapon system for precision strikes available in the Indian Army."

    In this vein, experts specifically touted the missile's operating simplicity, its effective overcoming of antimissile defenses (at altitudes up to 10 meters) and a huge damage capacity due to imparting vast kinetic energy on a target.

    In an article published by the US magazine National Interest, expert Kyle Mizokami in turn included BrahMos in the list of "the 5 most deadly anti-ship missiles of all time, calling it "the fastest low-altitude missile in the world."

    "Assuming the defender's radar is mounted at a height of 20 meters, Brahmos will be detected at a range of 27 kilometers. This leaves the defender with just 28 seconds to track, illuminate and shoot down Brahmos before it impacts the ship," Mizokami said.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Alexander Maksichev, managing co-director of BrahMos Aerospace, said that "in St. Petersburg, we are demonstrating the full range of combat capabilities of BrahMos, which is capable of equally effectively destroying both sea and coastal targets."

    He added that "in July-August, we are completing the integration of the missile with the Su-30MKI fighter jet, something that will significantly expand BrahMos' combat capabilities."

    Maksichev also said that many Asian countries have already signaled an interest in buying the missile, with BrahMos Aerospace currently focusing on meeting India's internal needs.

    Indian scientists tested the land version of the BrahMos missile in April when it hit a target at a distance of approximately 450 kilometers (around 280 miles) in the Bay of Bengal. Apart from design modifications, the missile's weight has also been reduced by the manufacturer to integrate it with the Su-30 MKI.

    It is anticipated that approximately 20 trials will be made before BrahMos missiles are ready for introduction into the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF is expected to equip 42 Su-30 MKIs with the 2016 Brahmos missile.

    Earlier, Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted experts as saying that if the air-launched version of the BrahMos missile is successful, Russia and India may get a strike system which will be second to none in terms of effectiveness among conventional airborne weapons.

    BrahMos Aerospace has been engaged with seven countries in Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East for selling Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets armed with BrahMos cruise missiles.

    "We have requests from seven countries in Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, which already have the Su-30s. They keep a close eye on the ongoing trials and once we are through, we are going to have many new buyers," BrahMos Aerospace spokesperson Praveen Pathak told Sputnik earlier this year.

    India's supersonic Brahmos cruise missiles
    © AP Photo/ Ajit Kumar
    India Test-Fires Land Attack BrahMos Cruise Missile From Stealth Frigate
    The Indian Navy is equipping all its ships with the BrahMos missile. A hypersonic version of the BrahMos cruise missile, capable of flying at up to 5,000 kilometers per hour (around 3,100 miles per hour) is expected to be created by 2020.

    The BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace, which is a joint venture of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of India and the NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia.

    The company was established in India in 1998 through an inter-governmental agreement between India and Russia. India holds 50.5 percent stake in the company and the rest lies with Russia.

    "It is important that the production of BrahMos does not depend on parts supplies from the EU. The production is based on a unified quality system which stipulates that the customer accompanies the project from the beginning of development to the end of the tests. The government policy 'Made in India' adds to success of the project," according to RIA Novosti political analyst Alexander Khrolenko.

    Related:

    Supersonic BrahMos Russian-Indian Missile Upgraded to Be Launched From Fighters
    Russia Starts Work on Boosting BrahMos Missile's Range for India
    Preparing for the Long Shot: Range of BrahMos Cruise Missile to be Doubled
    Russia, India in Talks on Creating New Models of BrahMos Missiles – Putin’s Aide
    Tags:
    production, supplies, target, combat capabilities, cruise missile, BrahMos, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    My Planet: Incredible Images From Around the World for the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    My Planet: Incredible Images Entered Into the Stenin Int'l Photo Contest
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok