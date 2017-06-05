Japan Hails UN Sanctions on Pyongyang

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution drafted by the United States to expand the scope of sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes against North Korea. The sanctions came in response to ongoing ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang.

"We appreciate that the [UN resolution] was adopted unanimously. We will cooperate with the United States and South Korea on further sanctions regime," Abe said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has become aggravated in recent months due to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests conducted by Pyongyang, all of which are claimed to be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The latest launch was carried out on May 30, when North Korea launched a ballistic missile, which reportedly flew some 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan just outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.