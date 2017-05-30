N. Korea Announces Successful Launch of Ballistic Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea announced on Tuesday that it had carried out a successful launch of a ballistic missile, which was aimed at testing a new precision-guidance system, South Korean media reported.

According to Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the test-firing.

The missile hit a planned target point with the deviation of 23 feet, the media outlet said citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

On Monday, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew some 280 miles and fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The move has already been criticized by Japanese, South Korean and Russian officials.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.