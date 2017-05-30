Register
02:52 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    N. Korea Announces Successful Launch of Ballistic Missile

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    118110

    North Korea announced that it had carried out a successful launch of a ballistic missile.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping by telephone at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on May 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Blue House/Yonhap
    South Korean President Agreed on Need for Summit with DPRK During Campaign - Intel Chief Nominee
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea announced on Tuesday that it had carried out a successful launch of a ballistic missile, which was aimed at testing a new precision-guidance system, South Korean media reported.

    According to Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the test-firing.

    The missile hit a planned target point with the deviation of 23 feet, the media outlet said citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    On Monday, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew some 280 miles and fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The move has already been criticized by Japanese, South Korean and Russian officials.

    Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

    Related:

    Chinese, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula
    Trump: 'N Korea Shows Great Disrespect for China' by Launching Ballistic Missile
    Russia Protests S Korea's, Japan's Integration Into US Global Missile Defense
    Japan, US Agree to Increase Pressure on N Korea After Missile Test
    Tags:
    missile launch, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok