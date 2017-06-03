UN SC Adopts Resolution to Expand Scope of Sanctions Against North Korea

© AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Washington Using 'Obsolete' Tactic by Imposing Sanctions on Russia Over N Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution drafted by the United States to expand the scope of sanctions, travel ban and asset freeze against North Korea, Bolivian Ambassador to the United Nations Sacha Llorenti announced to the Council members.

"The result of the vote is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2356(2017)," Llorenti said on Friday.

The resolution is the result of five weeks of negotiations between the United States and China. The measure expands the scope of sanctions, asset freeze and travel ban against North Korean by adding to the UN blacklist new individuals and entities connected to Pyongyang’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Among those added to the sanctions list are the Koryo Bank and Strategic Rocket Force of the Korean People's Army along with 14 individuals.

North Korea conducted its most recent ballistic missile launch on Monday. During the test, the projectile reportedly flew some 280 miles before falling into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.