US Naval Group Led by Carl Vinson Aircraft Carrier Leaving Sea of Japan

The group is leaving the region as the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, based in Japan, resumes full operation after completing regular maintenance, the media added, stressing that the deployment plans for the USS Ronald Reagan remain unknown. As such it is not clear whether or not the Reagan will enter the Sea of Japan, Yonhap added.
In April, the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group was sent to the Korea Peninsula in response to a number of North Korean missile launches and nuclear tests. In the previous month, the naval group joined the annual US-South Korean military drills.
Apart from the USS Carl Vinson, the strike group includes the Lake Champlain guided-missile cruiser and the Michael Murphy and the Wayne E. Meyer guided-missile destroyers.
