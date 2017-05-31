US Naval Group Led by Carl Vinson Aircraft Carrier Leaving Sea of Japan

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The US naval strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will end its mission near the Korean Peninsula and leave the Sea of Japan on Wednesday night, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean Navy.

The group is leaving the region as the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, based in Japan, resumes full operation after completing regular maintenance, the media added, stressing that the deployment plans for the USS Ronald Reagan remain unknown. As such it is not clear whether or not the Reagan will enter the Sea of Japan, Yonhap added.

In April, the USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group was sent to the Korea Peninsula in response to a number of North Korean missile launches and nuclear tests. In the previous month, the naval group joined the annual US-South Korean military drills.

Apart from the USS Carl Vinson, the strike group includes the Lake Champlain guided-missile cruiser and the Michael Murphy and the Wayne E. Meyer guided-missile destroyers.