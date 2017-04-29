North Korea Crisis: Pyongyang's Latest Ballistic Missile Test Ends in Failure

"The missile did not leave North Korean territory," the US Pacific Command (PACOM) stated after confirming the launch.
US, South Korean and Japanese militaries said they were assessing launch data. If confirmed, this will be the third test this month, after two previous launches on April 5 and April 16 also failed.
The projectile is believed to be a land-based KN-17 intermediate ballistic missile, a type of Scud that can be used to target ships, US and South Korean militaries said.
‘DISRESPECT TO CHINA’
Trump labeled Pyongyang’s newest missile test a show of disrespect toward its ally China and President Xi Jinping, whom he greeted to his Florida estate earlier this month.
"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" Trump tweeted.
JAPAN LODGES PROTEST
The spokesman for the Japanese government announced hours after reports of North Korea’s missile test came in that Tokyo had lodged a strong protest with Pyongyang.
The news of the launch caused tumult in Japan, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordering to check on all ships and aircraft, and initiate emergency procedures. Trains in the Tokyo subway were stopped for ten minutes over security concerns.
