Trump Claims North Korea 'Disrespected China' by Firing Off Ballistic Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump described North Korea’s new failed missile launch as a show of disrespect toward its ally, China, and its president.
North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 апреля 2017 г.
"North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" the president tweeted.
But an unnamed US official told the broadcaster later that the missile had disintegrated over land after flying approximately 20 miles and did not reach the sea.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reportedly said it was launched from a location north of Pyongyang at around 5:30 a.m local time (20:30GMT). The initial assessment is that the launch failed.
