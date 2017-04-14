Daesh Suffers No Casualties in MOAB Bombing in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, an Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson told CNN broadcaster that at least 36 Daesh militants had been killed in the attack.

Sky News broadcaster reported that the terrorists denied "any dead or wounded from yesterday's American strike in Nangarhar using a GBU-43/B."

© REUTERS/ US Air Force Photo Trump Proud of Using 'Mother of All Bombs', But It Hardly Can Impact Afghan War

On Thursday, the 22,000-pound GBU-43, or MOAB bomb, nicknamed the "Mother of All Bombs," which is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US military arsenal, was dropped from a C-130 military airlift aircraft , targeting an underground complex and tunnels in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province believed to be used by the Islamic State terrorist group.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai condemned the bombing, accusing the US military of using Afghanistan as a testing site for new weapons.