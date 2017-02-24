Second Explosion in One Day Occurs Near Al-Bab Amid Turkish-Led Op Victory

© AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency Death Toll From Al-Bab Explosion Climbs to 60

According to Al Jazeera, eight people died as a result of the blast.

Earlier in the day, 60 people died in Daesh's car bomb explosion in al-Bab's suburb. A suicide bomber has detonated his car near a security office, Anadolu reports. Most of the victims were civilians who had gathered at the scene.

The news come as the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters have established full control over al-Bab.

Earlier in the day, Anadolu news agency reported that the FSA fighters, backed by the Turkish forces, celebrated the liberation of the Syrian town of al-Bab from Daesh terrorist group that had seized the city in 2013.

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Free Syrian Army Militants Celebrate Liberation of Al-Bab From Daesh

On Thursday, Daesh terrorists have started to leave the besieged northern Syrian city of al-Bab.

Turkish-backed forces made advances into the town earlier this month. The town's remaining jihadist-held areas thus came under siege as the Syrian army had approached al-Bab from the south, cutting off militant retreat routes.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.