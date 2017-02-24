Death Toll From Al-Bab Explosion Climbs to 60

A car bomb blast killed at least 60 people in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab. Earlier it was reported, that Daesh terrorists perpetrated an attack in al-Bab suburb, killing at least 15 people.

A suicide bomber has detonated his car near a security office, Anadolu reports. Most of the victims were civilians who had gathered at the scene.

Just a day before, Daesh terrorists have started to leave the besieged northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters said that al-Bab was fully under their control earlier in the day. Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik later stated that most of the town was under Syrian opposition control after the fighters entered the town's center.

Turkish-backed forces made advances into the town earlier this month. The town's remaining jihadist-held areas thus came under siege as the Syrian army had approached al-Bab from the south, cutting off militant retreat routes.

The Euphrates Shield operation by Turkey and Syrian opposition started on August 24 after Turkish troops crossed into Syria. The city of Jarabulus in northern Syria was captured before the offensive on al-Bab began. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

Daesh took over al-Bab in 2013 as it spread throughout Syria amid the country’s ongoing civil war.