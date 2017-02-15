Register
02:39 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Air pollution

    India Bans Disposable Plastic in Delhi

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3610

    India’s National Green Tribunal has banned disposable plastic in the city of Delhi. The ban, which includes bags, cups, and cutlery, is in response to the illegal burning of plastic at garbage dumps.

    The World Health Organization performed a 2014 study of the air quality of the world's cities. Among the 1,600 cities surveyed, Delhi had the absolute worst air quality. Of the bottom 20 cities, 13 of them were in India. 

    A 2013 study from the US-based Health Effect Institute found that air pollution was the fifth largest killer in India, responsible for over 600,000 annual deaths. Worse, India has seen a 50% increase in premature deaths related to air pollution in the last quarter century according to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation.

    Plastic Waste
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Au Revoir! France to Get Rid of Plastic Tableware by 2020

    In response, the Indian central government (which governs Delhi) has planted millions of trees, introduced modern buses and trains that run on clean-burning fuels, and levied additional taxes and regulations on diesel vehicles.

    These measures only managed to offset the trend, not reverse it. Delhi has had some of the world's dirtiest air for over 20 years, climaxing in a three-day stretch in November 2016 where air pollution was so intense that the government declared a state of emergency.

    The burning of plastic is a major contributor to air pollution, as it creates toxic fumes such as dioxin and furan. Plastic in general is a thorny issue in waste management, as it takes centuries for it to degrade. Instead it simply breaks down into smaller pieces which still pose a danger to birds and marine life.

    The River Yamuna
    © Flickr/ Connie Ma
    Israeli Firm Comes to Rescue of Toxic Drain in Delhi

    The ban has come under fire for poor implementation, however. A cloth bag can be 4-5 times more expensive than a plastic one, which encourages stores to flout the ban to save money. The government has threatened fines on vendors found to be violating the new law, but with 25 million people in Delhi it may prove difficult to successfully enforce the prohibition.

    Delhi's air pollution also comes from smoke from stubble burning, in which farmers burn the leftover straw from grain harvests to quickly and cheaply clear the field for the next crop. Other causes are extensive fireworks, construction, and demolition.

    Delhi is following in the footsteps of France, who in September 2016 introduced a law to phase out plasticware by 2020.

    Related:

    China Environmental Ministry Urges 20 Cities to Boost Air Pollution Coordination
    China to Construct Breathing Buildings to Fight Air Pollution
    23 EU Member States Flout Air Pollution Laws
    Beijing Authorities to Spend $2.64Bln on Tackling Air Pollution in 2017
    Delhi Air Pollution 42 Times Higher Than Limit During Diwali
    Tags:
    ban, plastic, regulation, air pollution, New Delhi, India, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok