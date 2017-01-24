Beijing to Trump: We'll Protect South China Sea Sovereignty

After White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the sovereignty of the Spratly islands into question, Beijing responded in kind. "It’s a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of China proper, then yeah, we’re going to make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country," Spicer said on Monday. In what looks like a tit-for-tat game, the Chinese Foreign Ministry responded, saying China’s sovereignty over the Spratly islands was "irrefutable."
"No matter what changes happen in other countries, what they say or what they do, China’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and maritime rights in the South China Sea will not change," Hua added.
On Tuesday, Lu Kang, a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official, said there “might” be a difference of opinion over who has rights to the islands and waters of the South China Sea, "but that’s not for the United States" to determine alone. Refuting Spicer’s remarks, Lu told NBC News on Tuesday "that’s not international territory, that’s Chinese territory," adding that China has the right to build whatever it wants on what it considers to be its own territory.
On Sunday, Chinese state-media outlet The Global Times stated in an op-ed that military exercises in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait "will become a kind of normal, extremely normal drills."
Calling China’s construction on the Spratly islands "illegal," former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, likely to become the next US Secretary of State following a committee vote of 11-10 in favor of his advancement, will see his vote go to the full Senate. Marco Rubio, a Florida Senator formerly critical of Tillerson’s stance on human rights, has now signaled his support for the ex-business bigwig as, "it would be against our national interest to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy."
"We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed," Tillerson has declared.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Beijing on trade practices, currency devaluation, and for failing to keep Pyongyang at bay. Trump’s argument generally lines up with a recently surfaced CIA memo on how Washington might approach economic sanctions against North Korea. Specifically, Beijing’s role as an economic lifeline to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea "would strenuously oppose—and assist Pyongyang in evading—an embargo." Trump has scolded Beijing, tweeting that it "won’t help with North Korea," and adding sardonically, "Nice!"
How does the Trump administration expect to deny the Chinese access to those islands unless he is threatening China with actual war? This sounds like an ultimatum. How does he expect to stop China from aiding North Korea, if that is what they're doing, unless he is also talking about war there? We enter some one's home, sit on the dining table and enjoyed the dishes without being invited is quite a shameful manner. Wish politicians know how to shame themselves from eating on none invited table. RT just wants clicks like the rest. Or RT has no clue about US politics. Buckle up your seat belts the world is in for a rocky ride!!!! That is if it survives the Trump dictatorship. What makes you so sure that Tillerson lied? Russia and China must not be divided, they should announce their defensive alliance.
Every single word spoken by Tillerson and ALL nominees is to get appointed and has nothing what-so-ever do do with the policies they may pursue once appointed. What a great sound bite "cut off China from the islands" he knows damn well that can't be done short of nuclear war and never had any intention of doing that.
Amazing that RT is silly enough to believe it or crass enough to use it for clicks.
But then journalists are journalists are journalists no mater what part of globe they come from. Get clicks or die.
What is important is that neither Russia or China allow the US to drive a wedge between their current strategic alliance.
