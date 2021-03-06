Jordan Peterson Makes TikTok Debut With Poetry Rendition

In 2020, prominent conservative critic and lecturer Dr Jordan Peterson announced his intentional to return to the public eye after recovering from health and personal issues. In January this year, he published his third book: Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

Dr Jordan Peterson joined Tik Tok on Friday, reading a poem he wrote aloud on camera, causing a furor on social media.

Apparently on the suggestion of his wife Tammy, the psychology guru and author read out the poem in his first video on the popular sharing app.

My first foray into Tik Tok. My wife Tammy insisted. #TikTok https://t.co/GlRhrQlDvp — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 5, 2021

​Peterson added a second video, where he recited Monty Python's 'Bruces' Philosophers Song', a joke rune about a series of prominent and respected philosophers, and their alleged love for alcohol.

Some one take the phone away from @jordanbpeterson



Let the kids have @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/ehbYzn7X8N — Chris Munce (@chrismunce) March 6, 2021

​Netizens were celebratory and perplexed by the conservative figure's social media expansion.

"jordan peterson joined tiktok" is all I needed tbh — Marras ☁🤍☁ (@WeftOfSoul) March 6, 2021

jordan peterson sure did join tiktok and sing a monty python song. yep — Dr. J.G. Brätwurst, 👍 (@JGBratwurst) March 6, 2021

​The popular lecturer Jordan Peterson has made increased public appearances in recent months after recovering from a series of health and family issues. In April 2019, he treated the anxiety he was experiencing due to his wife's cancer diagnosis with clonazepam.

When he attempted to reduce his intake, he suffered "horrific" benzodiazepine withdrawal symptoms.

Last year, he underwent detox treatment in Russia and moved his family to Belgrade, Serbia to complete his recovery.

Dr Peterson garnered widespread attention in 2016 over his opposition to Canada's Bill C-16, which added gender identity to the country's human rights and Criminal Codes.

He has since been a prominent speaker on YouTube, Twitter, etc., as well as the bestselling author of the self-help book "12 Rules for Life".