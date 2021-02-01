Register
11:12 GMT01 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jordan Peterson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida

    Jordan Peterson Unveils Unedited Interview With The Sunday Times Following 'Schizophrenia' Claims

    © CC BY 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107444/58/1074445832_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_3849625e9aba9f969a09dfd8b313108d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202102011081945119-jordan-peterson-unveils-unedited-interview-with-the-sunday-times-following-schizophrenia-claims/

    Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and his daughter Mikhaila recently sat for a Zoom interview with a Sunday Times reporter to discuss the Toronto professor’s health struggles over the past two years following a physical dependency he had developed to benzodiazepine, an anxiety-relieving drug he had been prescribed.

    Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of psychology guru and writer Jordan Peterson, slammed a newly-published Sunday Times article as “the most insensitive piece of journalism” she has ever experienced.

    The remark was made on her father’s Instagram page, as the Canadian professor published an unedited audio recording of the interview he and Mikhaila held with The Sunday Times’ reporter Decca Aitkenhead before the article saw the light on Saturday.

    In the piece, Aitkenhead recounts Mikhaila’s account of the health issues her father had experienced in the past over his use of benzodiazepine, a drug he was prescribed back in 2016 after an unusual response to food left him sleepless for days. The usage of the drug was then increased after Peterson’s wife was diagnosed with untreatable cancer, but instead of helping the Canadian, the medication and attempts to drop it left him in a restless and nearly suicidal state.

    According to the article, at one point Peterson was even “diagnosed with schizophrenia” by doctors in Toronto. This diagnosis, attributed to Mikhaila’s recollection of the events, was widely reported by the media worldwide, with the New York Post bluntly putting that the famous professor “has schizophrenia”.

    But the published audio of the conversation the two had with Aitkenhead reveal that it was not exactly what the psychologist’s daughter was relating to the reporter during their talk: Peterson indeed heard a number of diagnosis from doctors during his fight with akathisia, a movement disorder that had emerged as a side effect to his benzodiazepine withdrawal. “Schizophrenia” was just one of them. But his family had never believed this to be the case and maintained that it was a misdiagnosis.

    “One of the conversations we had with the psychiatrist he has he goes ‘Well, we think it’s schizophrenia’. And I was like, these symptoms didn’t even start until he started the medications,” Mikhaila could be heard uttering.

    “Okay, so you’re telling me like a mid-50-year-old man with no previous symptoms of schizophrenia suddenly gets schizophrenia, which generally happens late teens, for men,” she went on. “It’s not like we’re uneducated on these things, right? I was like, what?”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Jordan B. Peterson (@jordan.b.peterson)

    According to Mikhaila Peterson, who popularised the carnivorous Lion Diet, it was only this summer when her father was finally diagnosed with akathisia, after he had already gone through detox treatment in Russia to relieve him from the physical dependency on the drug and make his condition bearable. He had to make a few hospital and rehab stops before getting better (although the condition still catches him from time to time) and finishing his “Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life” which is to be published in March.

    ​But the journalist, who described the interview with the Petersons as “very strange”, spared no energy scrutinising Mikhaila’s words, describing the professor’s daughter as “glossy, pouting Barbie blonde” who “talks with the zealous, spiky conviction of a President Trump press spokeswoman”.

    “After 80 minutes on Zoom, the one thing of which I’m certain is that, were I as close to death as she assures me her father repeatedly was, this is not the person I would entrust with saving my life,” Aitkenhead wrote in the article.

    Following the publication of the piece, Mikhaila Peterson heavily grilled The Sunday Times on social media for its misleading tone and other outlets for straightforwardly assuming that her father had schizophrenia.

    She told the Post Millennial that "we were misrepresented in a very disturbing way and that's causing serious stress to our family."

    After the full recording of the conversation the Petersons had with the journalist was published by the professor, social media users went on to support the psychology guru while shaming the “awful, condescending and insensitive” piece by The Sunday Times, that had presented the renowned author and his daughter in a rather dim light.

    Tags:
    The Sunday Times, anxiety, schizophrenia, Russia, Canada, Mikhaila Peterson, Jordan Peterson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar 1 February 2021.
    State of Emergency Declared in Myanmar
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse