Former Wife of Ex-Malaysian King Turns to Police After 'Receiving Death Threats' to Her Son

Oksana Voevodina and Muhammad V of Kelantan married in the summer of 2018, however in 2019, two months after their son was born the royal divorced Voevodina in accordance with a severe Islamic custom.

Former wife of ex-Malaysian King Oksana Voevodina has fled Moscow and filed a police report claiming she's received death threats. According to her representative and human rights expert Ivan Melnikov, an unknown woman sent sms messages to Voevodina’s father saying her son’s life is in danger and asked for a meeting. Melnikov said that Oksana couldn’t meet her and sent her friend instead, who recorded the conversation.

During the meeting in October the unknown woman asserted that Voevodina’s son Leon was in grave danger and reportedly said that Voevodina could prevent the threat if she withdraws her lawsuit against the ex-Malaysian King demanding child support payments and stops speaking to the media. After this conversation Voevodina, who is the winner of the Miss Moscow 2015 beauty pageant, went to the police and filed a report calling for an investigation into the death threats.

In an interview with Russia Today, the 27-year-old woman said she has fled Moscow and is now in a safer place. “Of course, I do not intend to divulge this place”, she said. “I hope for help, assistance and protection from our law enforcement bodies and the state".

Short-Lived Fairytale

The development comes amid a bitter post-divorce dispute between Voevodina and ex-Malaysian King, Sultan Muhammad V. The two married in a secret ceremony in Malaysia in 2018 and Voevodina even converted to Islam and took a Muslim name.

The two had another wedding ceremony in Moscow after which rumours appeared that the couple parted ways. In January 2019, the King abdicated the throne without explaining his decision. In May, Voevodina gave birth to a baby boy that was named Leon and two months later the ex-King, who is 23 years her senior, divorced his spouse by talak tiga or talaq baayin the most severe form of divorce in Islam.

Reports said the royal doubted the paternity of his son and was shocked when he learned that in the past Voevodina took part in a TV reality show, where she allegedly had sex with a man. Voevodina insists that the child is his and reportedly demanded to establish paternity, the palace claims Voevodina twice refused to undergo a DNA test on the child.

The 27-year-old woman has recently filed lawsuit for alimony reportedly demanding $30,000 dollars a month, as well as a home in London and a flat in Moscow, worth $10 million and $1.5 million respectively.