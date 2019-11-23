Ex-wife of the former Malaysian king Oksana Voevodina has fought back against allegations that she blocked DNA tests after her baby son was born this year that were supposed to prove that the royal was truly the father of her child, the Daily Mail reports. The 27-year-old has revealed what she claims to be her letter to her ex-husband days after she gave birth to little Ismail Leon in Moscow this May.
“I'll send you few pictures and hope you no longer need to do the DNA test, because Ismail is a copy of you. But if you still doubt, you can do the test, I don't mind”, the email from 28 May, the content of which has been released by MailOnline.
In the letter, which was sent while the two were descending into a legal battle over their divorce, she asked him not to fight with her by sending lawyers, but to resolve everything peacefully.
“I didn't want to meet with any of your lawyers. If you send lawyers, it means that I am your enemy. And if I also find lawyers, it will mean that we are enemies to each other. Think about the child, it will be hard for him to grow, knowing that parents don't even communicate with each other”, the letter, quoted by the British outlet, says.
The woman cited the boy’s need for a father as a reason to stay on good terms and arrange meetings.
“He is waiting for you to meet him and be a good father and friend to him. And problems between us shouldn't concern him, because he is not guilty here”, she reportedly said in the email.
Doubts Over Fatherhood
The outlet noted that palace insiders close to the Malaysian royal have insisted that she blocked a DNA test twice, with one even suggesting that she “wanted to see what the child looked like” first, perhaps because she was not sure who the boy’s biological father was.
The incumbent head of Malaysia’s Kelantan sultanate, who abdicated the national throne in January, rebuked claims by his former wife, Russian-born Oksana Voevodina, the outlet earlier reported.
Леончик, С днём рождения, мой любимый сыночек! Тебе сегодня пол годика! Желаю тебе расти здоровым и крепким малышом, мама тебя очень любит и сделает все для того, чтобы ты вырос достойным человеком! ❤️ Спасибо за видео, дорогой @Kamilvershinin, фото @lobacheva_tel и образ @mas_dar Leonchik, happy birthday, my dear son! Today you are 6 months old! I wish you to grow up a healthy and strong baby, your mother loves you to the moon and back and will do everything to make you grow up a decent man!❤️
In a harsh statement delivered by a palace source who spoke to the newspaper, the sultan said that photos of Voevodina’s five-month-old son do not prove that he is the father of the baby and that the infant could be “the son of any Asian man".
According to the report, the king wanted to keep their wedding a secret, and the Moscow reception, which he said Oksana turned into what he described as a “showbiz event”, took him by surprise. The footage of her allegedly “having sex” in a swimming pool on a TV reality show some six years ago, dug up by a Russian outlet, reportedly came as another blow.
From Fairy Tale to Nightmare
In June 2019, after rumours about the couple's row had circulated for months, Muhammad officially divorced his wife, reportedly using the harshest Islamic ceremony, the report says.
