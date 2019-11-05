Register
02:17 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sultan Muhammad V at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

    Malaysian Ex-King Complains of ‘Evil’ Russian Wife, Denies 5-Month-Old is His Son - Report

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    World
    Get short URL
    212
    Subscribe

    The former ruler of Malaysia insists his ex-wife wants to use their failed marriage to gain fame and celebrity status and is publicly blasting her for making their marriage public without his consent. The former king denies that he abdicated the throne because of the marriage scandal.

    Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan, the head of Malaysia’s Kelantan sultanate and former King (Yang di-Pertuan Agong) of Malaysia rebuked claims made by his former wife, Russian-born Oksana Voevodina, whom he married and later parted with last year, that he fathered her son, The Daily Mail reported Monday.

    In a harsh statement delivered by a palace source who spoke to The Daily Mail, the sultan said photos of Voevodina’s 5-month old son do not prove that he is the father of the baby and the infant could be “the son of any Asian man.”

    The Sultan “does not feel (the baby) looks like him,” a palace source told the Mail, adding that the sultan says her claims that the baby was planned and that he cried with happiness on discovering she was pregnant are “absolute nonsense.”

    ​Marrying Voevodina was “the biggest mistake of his life,” the source suggested.

    “[The sultan] mentioned that he had never met a woman as evil and vindictive as Oksana and that she showed her true colours at her wedding reception in Russia where she invited him to attend, lying to him it was a small family affair,” the source said, according to the Mail.

    According to the report, the king wanted to keep their wedding a secret, and the Moscow reception, which he said Oksana turned into what he described as a “showbiz event” caught him by surprise. 

    Voevodina released pictures and footage of the reception to the press, revealing to the world and conservative Malaysians that the king had married a Russian beauty queen – a fact the king would have preferred not be known, the source said.

    “[The sultan] said she’s trying to make the best out of the situation using his royal status and using his last name to gain a celebrity status which she obviously desired since she entered the tacky reality show and Miss Moscow 2015,” the source said, declaring that “[Voevodina] has no dignity” after footage of her allegedly “having sex” in a swimming pool on a TV reality show some six years ago emerged earlier this year.

    In his public message to Voevodina, the sultan said “she should stop making a fool out of herself and move on as well and find herself a new husband.” 

    “This marriage was a huge mistake in his personal life that should have never happened, but he said this was a lesson he had learned,” the source said, adding that the sultan now plans to have “an heir and children with a woman he loves.”

    In June 2018, the two married in a secret Islamic ceremony in Kelantan. In November, the two had a wedding reception in Moscow, by which time Voevodina was already pregnant with a son who was born in May 2019, according to the Mail. 

    ​Just one month after the wedding reception, the two parted ways. In January, Muhammad abdicated the  Malaysian throne – an elected position of constitutional monarch, in which he had served since 2016. The reason behind the move, a first in Malaysian history, has not yet been revealed. The palace source strongly denied the abdication occurred because the King’s marriage was made public, the Mail report remarks.

    On June 2019, Muhammad officially divorced his wife, reportedly using the harshest Islamic ceremony, the report says. 

    Muhammad will retain his title as the Sultan of Kelantan and now “wants to focus on working hard and helping people in his state to continue his father's legacy and creating his own happy family,” the source told the Mail.

    Related:

    Indians Call for Malaysia Boycott After Country's PM Alleged India “Occupied and Invaded” Kashmir
    Malaysia PM Turns to Diplomacy As India Restricts Palm Oil Imports Over Kashmir Remark
    Chile Says to Share Achievements in Preparing for APEC Forum With Next Host Malaysia
    Malaysia's Mahathir Rejects Goldman Sachs's $2 Billion Offer of Reimbursement for 1MDB Scandal
    Tags:
    child, king, Russia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Collection of Russian fur coats in 1968
    Winter is Coming: Get Inspired by Soviet Women Wearing Fur to Decide on Your Outfit
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse