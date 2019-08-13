Bebe Rexha Fires Back at 'Male Music Executive' Who Dubbed Her as Hag, Shares Sexy Photo in Bra

Rexha posted a photo of herself on her official Instagram account.
"Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are supposed to do, especially for my age. I'm 29, [...] I'm fed up with being put in a box".
She added: "I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age".
Rexha is reportedly known for her independent character.
According to CNN, back in January the US-based artist claimed that unnamed fashion designers were declining to dress her for the Grammys as they said she was "too big".
