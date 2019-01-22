Grammy Nominee Bebe Rexha Says 'F*ck You' To Fat-Shaming Designers

The “I’m A Mess” singer has been nominated for two Grammy Awards – new artist and country duo/group performance – and just like any woman she has faced the problem of choosing the perfect outfit for such a high-brow music event.

Bebe Rexha has apparently been dissed by fashion designers: the chart-topping singer took to Instagram to share with over 7 million followers that she’s been having a tough time getting ready for the Grammy Awards, slated for 10 February.

“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet… So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big”, she says in her Instagram video.

The 29-year-old beauty, who regularly flaunts her curves, went on an expletive-ridden rampage, saying that “if a size 6-8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you”:

“Then I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses. ‘Cause that’s crazy… You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses. So all THE people that said that I’m thick and I can’t wear their dresses: f**k you, I don’t wanna [sic] wear your f**king dresses!”

Social media users bombarded Rexha with support, with many calling on her to expose the designers in question:

Too big? What im the actual fu*k are they looking at. Designers are the worst snobs. Bebe is perfect. — Kati Lynn (@Kiki777B) 22 January 2019

expose these brands sis we want names — m♡ (@SerenadeSelg) 21 January 2019

EXPOSEEE THEEEEM QUEEEN✨ — 🇨🇴JUAN (@JvanCamiIo) 21 January 2019

Name drop them sis. We wanna know 👀 — ☁️☁️☁️ (@WaffleHouseAIIy) 21 January 2019

@BebeRexha They will regret one day for not dressing you today. — Thandar Bo (@bothandar) 22 January 2019

Some suggested that top-notch brands refused to dress her because she’s not famous enough:

It’s really because she’s not famous enough. 🤷🏽‍♂️



You should try Wal Mart… 😐 — Angel (@angeelholguin) 22 January 2019

The real reason designers won’t dress her is because she’s not famous enough. No shade to her but designers will more than likely design clothing for women if they are famous enough to give them the exposure. It’s sad. — ⚡️ (@krasotav) 21 January 2019

Rexha’s colleagues also rushed to social media to cheer her up, including singers Leona Lewis and Adam Lambert, and supermodel Tyra Banks:

I LOVE U for this @BebeRexha 🙏🏾 even a size 4/6 is too big for most “designers” it’s bloody outrageous & damaging to women’s body image! F them #LOVEYOURBODY https://t.co/mYnP5GQmrP — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) 21 January 2019

Adam left a comment on Bebe Rexha's post https://t.co/WcapctfpuJ pic.twitter.com/OY6tWRFAnB — Gelly (@14gelly) 22 January 2019

The day I met You n Toronto, I knew U were xtra special. R impromptu posing lesson backstage was MAJOR. You stuck that leg & hip out & Tooched & Smized at the same time. Those designers that don’t wanna dress U are DUMB. U my dear @BebeRexha are pure genius…H2T — head to toe!💛 https://t.co/UwCGyIJTcB — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) 22 January 2019

…and share a piece of advice, like The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik:

Yup. @adenarohatiner has no problem dressing my size 8 ass. I’m sure she’d love to hear from you. Sending you a size 8 hug. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) 21 January 2019

The chart-smashing beauty shared a similar post on Instagram in October 2018, saying she was proud of wearing size 8: “work with me and my big fat a**”, she wrote at the time.