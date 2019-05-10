Jessie J Points Out Her Misspelled Tattoo in Hot Bikini PHOTO

"Yes, my tattoo says… ‘don't lose who you are in the blur of the stars.' Yes, they are MY lyrics from my song who you are. Yes, I wrote that. Yes, I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes, I repeat it's spelt wrong. Yes, I got it done in Essex. Yes, the tattoo artist didn't mention it. Yes, I was 18. Yes, I still don't know the difference between losing and loose," Jessie J wrote under a photo she recently uploaded in her Instagram.
As if she was waiting for a harsh response from Instagram users, she took a proactive approach, saying that "And YES I know I have small boobs. Don't waste your time telling me like I don't see them every day."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Yes my tattoo says… “don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars” Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are Yes that I wrote Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong Yes I got it done in Essex Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it Yes I was 18 Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose Yes It’s the reason I wear everything high waisted And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday 🤭 Don’t @ me K bye
Jessie J, 31, who dates actor Channing Tatum, began her career on stage at the age of 11 and released her debut single in 2010.
Among her well-known song are "Bang Bang," "Flashlight," "Price Tag" and many others.
All comments
Show new comments (0)