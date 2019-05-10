Jessie J Points Out Her Misspelled Tattoo in Hot Bikini PHOTO

The tattoo the singer made when she was 18 includes a spelling error. While the "Bang Bang" diva admits she spelt lyrics of her own song wrong, she noticed that for her there is still no difference between "lose" and "loose."

"Yes, my tattoo says… ‘don't lose who you are in the blur of the stars.' Yes, they are MY lyrics from my song who you are. Yes, I wrote that. Yes, I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes, I repeat it's spelt wrong. Yes, I got it done in Essex. Yes, the tattoo artist didn't mention it. Yes, I was 18. Yes, I still don't know the difference between losing and loose," Jessie J wrote under a photo she recently uploaded in her Instagram.

As if she was waiting for a harsh response from Instagram users, she took a proactive approach, saying that "And YES I know I have small boobs. Don't waste your time telling me like I don't see them every day."

Jessie J, 31, who dates actor Channing Tatum, began her career on stage at the age of 11 and released her debut single in 2010.

Among her well-known song are "Bang Bang," "Flashlight," "Price Tag" and many others.