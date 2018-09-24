Register
01:30 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A 20-foot high cartoon baby blimp of US President Donald Trump

    Don’t Look Up, Don’t Look Down: All is Fair Game to US Anti-Trump Protesters

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 01

    No US president since World War II has triggered so many Americans to express their displeasure in so many creative, humorous and sometimes destructive ways.

    Oil production.
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali
    ‘Demand Hasn’t Materialized’: OPEC Ignores Trump Demands to Drop Price of Oil
    Billboards, balloons, clothing, song, art, story, bake sales, vandalism and flipping the ‘bird' are just a small sampling of methods taken by angry US voters demonstrating the depth of their disgust with the policies, behavior and actions of the nation's current president, Donald Trump, since his January 2017 inauguration.

    One of the most visible anti-Trump symbols is the ‘Baby Trump' balloon, a large inflatable cartoon caricature of the president featuring his signature brand of orange skin and hair, but swaddled in a large diaper and nothing else.

    The Baby Trump balloon, one of many, reappeared again on Saturday over Orlando, Florida — not far from Mar-a-Lago, one of the US president's many palatial residences — during a rally to mark one year since Hurricane Maria decimated the American unincorporated island territory of Puerto Rico, killing some 3000 and laying waste to a power grid that is still not repaired.

    This most recent inflatable Baby Trump sighting corresponded with the flight of a large banner over Orlando, joining a rising tide of lawmakers and citizens in the US calling for the president's impeachment.

    A political action committee calling themselves ‘Mad Dog' claimed responsibility for the enormous ‘Impeachment Now' banner passing back and forth over the city on Saturday, as organizers detailed to the press that Orlando is "famous in American politics for being ground-zero for how Florida goes," cited by WESH 2 News.

    On the other side of the nation, a creative anti-Trump protester furthered the notion of incarcerating the strikingly unpopular US president by placing a set of bars over a Hollywood Walk of Fame star that the former reality television producer managed to acquire in 2007.

    Using a simple wooden frame stuck onto the sidewalk with industrial-strength adhesive tape, local Los Angeles, California, street artist ‘Plastic Jesus' succinctly explained to CNN his reasoning behind the political stunt.

    "Well, 'cause [Trump's] going to jail," he said.

    The sidewalk star — one of thousands in the notorious neighborhood — has been violently defaced several times, leading local officials to suggest that it be removed entirely and replaced with a name less rage-inducing. 

    Related:

    Prof: Japan's Abe Has Shown Remarkable Resilience in His Ability to Handle Trump
    Official: Poland Wants to Locate US 'Fort Trump' Military Base on Eastern Border
    Trump's Trade War Hurts His Supporters, Average American - Nobel Prize Winner
    Trump on Sessions: ‘I Don’t Have an Attorney General’
    ‘Got a Nice Boat Out of the Deal’: Trump Continues Hurricane Faux Pas Tour
    Tags:
    reality television, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Mar-a-Lago, "hot air", hot air balloon, balloon, anti-Trump protest, Hurricane Maria, White House, Donald Trump, California, Los Angeles, Orlando, Florida, United States, Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
    Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse