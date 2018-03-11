Register
02:12 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 18, 2012, file photo, a pedestrian walks past credit card logos posted on a downtown storefront in Atlanta. After a stint of frugality, Americans have returned to their borrowing ways. But are they getting into the kinds of debt trouble that lead to recessions? In 2017, U.S. consumers now owe roughly $12.73 trillion to banks and other lenders for mortgages, car loans and credit card spending, according to the New York Federal Reserve. That exceeds even the total before the last financial crisis.

    Unregulated Capitalism at Work: US Credit Card Debt Hits $1 Trillion

    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    Life
    Get short URL
    112

    A first in global capitalism, US citizen consumer credit card debt has now topped $1 trillion.

    For the first time in history, consumer credit card debt in America has risen above the benchmark $1 trillion measure, according to Washington DC-based online personal finance website Wallethub.com.

    Rev. William Barber II, with the Poor People's Campaign, speaks to the group after they prayed inside of the Capitol Rotunda in protest of the GOP tax overhaul, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    From ‘Civil’ to ‘Moral’ Rights: US Inequality Campaign Declares Monday Strike

    According to the personal finance website, US consumers added $92.2 billion to US credit card debt in 2017, the highest one-year increase since 2007.

    Wallethub.com asserts that the average US household owes some $8,600 in credit card debt, cited by Abcnews.go.com.

    A senior analyst at the personal finance website put a positive spin on the eye-opening statistic, suggesting that the rapid rise of debt was simply a result of economic confidence by Americans.

    "We haven't seen anything like this," the Wallethub.com spokesperson claimed, adding, "consumer confidence is at its highest point. Since the [2008] recession, people have been saving up for houses, cars… new furniture and appliances, which often get charged on credit cards," cited by Abcnews.go.com.

    At the tail end of 2017, during the final fourth quarter alone, Americans added a whopping $67.6 billion in debt, as the total figure represented by debt defaulters — referred to in financial jargon as the ‘charge-off' rate — hovered at a historic low.

    "People are spending so much more than they have. They cannot keep up with the bill," warned the Wallethub.com spokesperson.

    According to credit reporting agencies, the average credit score for Americans in 2017 is 675, four points below the 2007 figure.

    Related:

    Inequality American Style: Airline Workers Sell Blood, Need Food Stamps to Eat
    Inequality, Insecurity, Multiple Controversies Divide Nation
    It’s the Inequality, Stupid: Growing US Homelessness a Result of Economic Growth
    Tags:
    global finance, default, bankruptcy, debtors prisons, consumer spending, debt crisis, debt, credit cards, american express, Visa, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok