‘Deranged US Dotard': Kim Jong-un Tops Trump's ‘Rocket Man' and Internet Swoons

US President Donald Trump tried to come off as the cool dad for his "Rocket Man" reference at the UN General Assembly Monday, but Kim Jong-un's use of "dotard" took the war of words to a whole new level, and the internet is there for it.

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire," Kim said in a statement published through the DPRK's Korean Central News Agency Thursday.

The 33-year-old chairman was responding to comments Trump made at the United Nations General Assembly, during which he threatened to "totally destroy North Korea." In the same heated speech, 45 called Kim a "Rocket Man."

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," POTUS said in his speech, which has been criticized as dangerous "cowboy language."

Though Kim's response referenced Trump's August threats that the US would unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang, that was not the focus of netizens. No, they were thrilled by "dotard."

Left in a state of confusion and head-scratching, many flocked to find that ancient relic, the dictionary. Others clicked and typed their way to Merriam Webster's online platform.

Amid flashbacks of those vocabulary tests your middle-school English teacher gave every Wednesday morning, they discovered dotard's meaning: "a state or period of senile decay marked by decline of mental poise and alertness," Webster says.

That, according to the internet, is what is called an intellectual burn.

According to Webster the word dates back to the 14th century. Some synonyms include decrepitude, feebleness, and the ever-lovely geezerhood.

​Per the dictionary site, since Kim burned Trump, the search for "dotard" has gone "high as a kite."

​That wasn't the only insult Kim tossed at The Donald. The North Korean leader also said Trump was a "gangster fond of playing with fire" and that unlike past presidents he "made unprecedented rude nonsense," suggesting that Trump was just "a frightened dog" that's barking a little too loud.

Some bubbles burst when South Korean journalist Jihye Lee said the translation of Kim's "dotard" remark might have been skewed somewhat.

