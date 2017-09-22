'Foolish, Ugly and Hideous': Iran’s Leader Slams Trump's 'Cowboy' Speech

Iran’s spiritual leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei lashed out at US President Donald Trump’s UN speech, in which he called the Islamic Republic “a depleted rogue state” engaged in “destabilizing activities”, as completely false and a shame to the American people.

“That foolish, extremely ugly and hideous speech by the US president, with its gangster and cowboy language fraught with sheer lies, stems from their fury, frustration and light-headedness,” Ayatollah Khamenei said when meeting with members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Thursday.

“The American elite should be ashamed of having such a president,” he added.

The Iranian leader explained President Trump’s aggressive tone by America’s failure to advance its agenda in Western Asia where Iran has played what Khamenei described as an influential, dignified and successful role.

He said that Washington’s “New Middle East” and “Greater Middle East” plan for Western Asia, with a focus on Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, was a complete failure and was rejected by “all three countries.”

During his maiden 40-minute-long speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump also referred to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which lifted a series of economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran imposing strict curbs on its nuclear program, calling it “an embarrassment to the United States” and warned that Washington could unilaterally abandon the deal.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, derided Trump’s verbal attacks as absurd and hateful rhetoric.

He said that the “ignorant, ugly, spiteful text of the US president, which was full of false information and groundless allegations, against the Iranian nation” was beneath the dignity of the United Nations.

"New Hitler"

In his UN address President Trump also hit out at “the socialist dictatorship” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and called on world leaders to help restore "democracy and political freedoms" in the Latin American country.

He also threatened to build upon sweeping economic sanctions that the US had earlier slapped on Venezuela if Maduro persists on what he described as “a path to impose authoritarian rule."

The Venezuelan leader chastised Trump, calling his speech an "aggression from the new Hitler of international politics … against the people of Venezuela."

"Dog Barking"

Trump vowed to "totally destroy North Korea" if the US and its allies were forced to defend themselves against an attack by Pyongyang. He also called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "Rocket Man."

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump said.

Pyongyang’s response did not take long with Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho dismissing Trump's threat to destroy his country as "the sound of a dog barking."