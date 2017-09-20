Register
12:12 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iggy Pop performs at FYF Fest Day 3 at Exposition Park on Saturday, July 23, 2017, in Los Angeles

    Voice of Blood: Iggy Pop Revealed to Be a Viking

    © AP Photo/ Colin Young-Wolff/Invision
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 18910

    Medieval history and punk music have much more in common than would seem at first glance. A new glimpse at Iggy Pop's family tree has revealed that the rock star has Danish roots, which has spurred local newspapers to proclaim the ageing yet still boisterous American a Viking.

    With his bare torso, insane grimacing and aggressive chants, Iggy Pop has drawn many comparisons with Nordic berserkers. And not without reason, as it turns out, the "Godfather of Punk" has been revealed to be of Danish and Norwegian origin.

    The rock star's grandfather was born in the Danish city of Aarhus and moved to the United States after being raised among a big flock of siblings, author and lecturer Jan Poulsen pointed out in his new book about Iggy Pop, called "A Survivor."

    Сorkscrew
    © Photo: Pixabay
    The Grapes of Wrath: Danish Scientists Discover Secret Saga of Viking Vineyards
    The book took almost a year and a half to complete, of which two months were spent digging up Iggy Pop's Danish past through a number of 19th-century church books.

    "I soon found out that Iggy's grandpa was actually Danish," a proud Jan Poulsen told Danish Radio. "Iggy Pop's Scandinavian roots have never been a secret, but they have never been exactly defined," he added.

    After a futile rummage through Copenhagen's church books, Poulsen struck paydirt during a closer look into the history of Aarhus. There, the name of Harald Legart Christensen, born in Aarhus into a big family with many siblings, popped up.

    There are no records on when exactly Harald went to the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, but he landed in the American Midwest in March 1895, at only sixteen, registered without parents or siblings — a token of adventurousness.

    At that time, it was not unusual for Scandinavians to try their luck in the US. From Denmark alone, about 300,000 undertook the perilous journey across the Atlantic between 1850 and 1920. Most Danes settled down as farmers in the American Midwest.

    Curtains flap outside the broken window of an abandoned home December 31, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.
    © AFP 2017/ Joshua LOTT
    Puttin' On the Ritz: Danish Architects to Give Derelict Motown a Facelift
    Harald went on to marry a Norwegian girl, by whom he had two children. One of the daughters, Louella Christensen, later became Iggy Pop's mother.

    There is also an explanation for Iggy Pop's Christian name, which reads James Newell Osterberg. His mother married a man of British and Irish descent, who was raised at an orphanage and was adopted by one of the nurses, Minnie Österberg, who was actually Swedish.

    Jan Poulsen is known for his biographies of musicians, their music and their lives. Poulsen penned the work about Iggy Pop after working on a book about David Bowie. After Bowie's death in 2016, many Bowie fans channeled their attention toward Iggy Pop, who was known to be the late musician's best friend.

    ​Perhaps as an acknowledgement of his roots, Iggy Pop has given some 20 concerts on Danish soil.

    70-year-old Iggy Pop is an American singer, songwriter, musician, producer and actor. He was the vocalist of the iconic punk band The Stooges, and is best known for his outrageous and unpredictable stage antics.

    Related:

    Inside David Bowie's Private Art Collection
    Woman Warrior: DNA Tests Confirm ‘Powerful’ Viking Military Leader was Female
    Eat Like a Viking! Nordic Warrior Diet Craze Scours Scandinavia
    Viking Showdown! Denmark and Sweden Go to War... On Twitter
    Tags:
    celebrities, rock, Iggy Pop, Sweden, Norway, Scandinavia, Denmark, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok