MessiDios: Football God Lionel Messi Finally Gets His Halo

Some football fans consider Lionel Messi the omniscient God of the game, and it’s is no wonder why. In the latest picture of the Argentine football star with his fans, Leo can be finally seen with a real halo above his head!

Leo Messi is an idol wherever he goes. Regarded as the one of the best players in history, the Argentine professional footballer was pronounced a "football God" a.k.a. #MessiDios by Barcelona's fans.

Here is even more proof of Messi's unquestionable greatness — a new photograph of him surrounded by his young fans, which has recently taken the Internet by storm.

The image, snapped hours before the Argentina-Venezuela 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match on September 5, 2017, shows Lionel Messi with a shiny halo right above his head. The aura created by one of the lamps in the room added a mystical touch to Leo Messi, convinced netizens he has truly possesses supernatural powers.