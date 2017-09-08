MessiDios: Football God Lionel Messi Finally Gets His Halo

Leo Messi is an idol wherever he goes. Regarded as the one of the best players in history, the Argentine professional footballer was pronounced a "football God" a.k.a. #MessiDios by Barcelona's fans.
Here is even more proof of Messi's unquestionable greatness — a new photograph of him surrounded by his young fans, which has recently taken the Internet by storm.
Look at that glory😇 He's a God🔟 #messidios #D10S pic.twitter.com/WWDNvpGG5q— Varga Barnabás (@vargabarnabas24) 5 сентября 2017 г.
The image, snapped hours before the Argentina-Venezuela 2018 World Cup Qualifiers match on September 5, 2017, shows Lionel Messi with a shiny halo right above his head. The aura created by one of the lamps in the room added a mystical touch to Leo Messi, convinced netizens he has truly possesses supernatural powers.
Esta es la prueba de que Messi es Dios#d10s #messidios pic.twitter.com/p24ZDmLu4R— 100% Futbol (@CarlosGrimalt10) 5 сентября 2017 г.
