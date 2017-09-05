Twitter Hails 7-Year-Old 'Queen' After a Girl Finds King Arthur's 'Excalibur'

A British schoolgirl discovered a four-foot-long sword in the lake from the King Arthur legend, and Twitter users are exultant over this amusing occurrence.

Seven-year-old Matilda Jones was swimming at Dozmary Pool with her family while on vacation on August 29, when she discovered a shiny sword beneath the surface of the water.

According to the legend, that was the exact place where King Arthur first received his sword, Excalibur, from the Lady of the Lake and where he returned it after being fatally wounded in the Battle of Camlann.

i, for one, hail our new queen https://t.co/ifzGbVQbO5 — parva (@parva_x) 4 сентября 2017 г.

Well, that means England belongs to her now. No "Ifs", no "buts". Wish her the best of luck in the Brexit negotiations, Finally, a step up! — Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) 4 сентября 2017 г.

If #Excalibur has indeed been found, Matilda Jones would have to be Knighted first before becoming queen. 😉 https://t.co/XdFcOHJFbF — Jonathan Adamany (@JAdamany) 5 сентября 2017 г.

Excalibur is also associated with the rightful sovereignty of Great Britain, which is why internet users have generated a lot of jokes about "Matilda of House Jones, Second of Her Name, Queen of the Britons, Angles, Saxons, Celts, English, Welsh, Scots, et al., Wielder of Excalibur."

Several people referred to the 1975 British absurdist comedy film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony. — Roland Park Exile (@rpexile) 4 сентября 2017 г.

​Matilda shares her name with Empress Matilda, the daughter of King Henry I and heir to the English throne in the 12th century.

Empress Matilda, Second of Her Name, Queen of [long list of tribes & peoples, from the Britons to the British 🇬🇧], Wielder of Excalibur! 👸🏻🗡 — Ryan DeRamos (@DeRamos) 5 сентября 2017 г.

I'm just sayin', with everything going on in the country, I'm certain we'd be FAR better off under the rule of a 7-year-old girl. — Dodgy Cur (@dodj_defur) 5 сентября 2017 г.

​The four-foot-long (1.2-meter-long) sword was exactly Matilda's height, according to her father, Paul Jones.

​The little girl's discovery has even inspired hilarious fan art!

fanart of rightful heir to the throne kid pic.twitter.com/isuEz2qmvr — jessica 🍞 (@my2k) 4 сентября 2017 г.