Russian Edition of Oliver Stone's Putin Interviews to Be Released Tuesday

Oliver Stone was presented with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his "exceptional contribution to film art."

Stone’s four-part documentary "The Putin Interviews" was first aired by Showtime broadcaster on June 12-15.

The film, which took two years to make, is based on the conversations between the filmmaker and the Russian president and covers a number of issues, including Russia-US ties, crises in Syria and Ukraine and the case of former US National Security Agency contractor turned whistleblower Edward Snowden, among other issues.

The English-language version of the book, which acts as a transcript with additional notes, was released in June.

During his press conference in June, Stone reiterated that there is a tendency in the United States to demonize Russia and Putin in particular.

He also said that Russians are largely misunderstood by Western people, something he wanted to change with his movie.