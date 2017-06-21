Oliver Stone on Mainstream Media and Fake News (VIDEO)

Stone's documentary "The Putin Interviews," which the director has been making for two years, is based on the conversations between the famous filmmaker and the Russian president and covered a number of issues, including Russia-US ties, crises in Syria and Ukraine and the case of US National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden, among other issues.

During the press conference, Stone reiterated that there is a tendency in the United States to demonize Russia and Putin in particular.

He also said that Russians are largely misunderstood by Western people, something he wanted to change with his movie.