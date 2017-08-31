Register
08:10 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    Women activists, some dressed in wedding gowns representing child brides forced into marriage, hold placards that read End violence to protest rape and domestic violence.

    Israeli Police Prevent a Child Marriage Minutes Before Wedding Ceremony Starts

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Life
    Get short URL
    260650

    On Monday, police officials in Lod, a city in Israel southeast of Tel Aviv, arrested a man in his 20s moments before he wed a 14-year-old girl.

    The Israeli Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Services were alerted to an impending child marriage in Lod and notified the Israeli Police Department to take swift action. The legal age of marriage in Israel is 18. 

    A Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel passes by the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kamran Jebreili
    Israel Suspends Withdrawing Al Jazeera Reporter's Press Pass After Crackdown

    The father of the bride, who is also the rabbi of the Breslov Hasidic community, was supposed to officiate the wedding. Both the groom and father were detained by officers and later released on conditional house arrest, according to The Times of Israel.

    Despite child marriages being illegal, representatives from the local welfare ministry confessed that they still take place secretly, even after officials have intervened.

    According to a 2016 report by the Israeli Parliament or Knesset's Law and Justice Committee, 716 underage marriages took place in Israel in 2014 and 2015, but only 37 of those cases were investigated by officials.

    Israel is not the only industrialized country with a child marriage problem: the United States has one, too.

    Advocacy groups, like the Virginia non-profit Tahirih Justice Center, which works to end violence against women, estimate that between 2000 and 2015, more than 200,000 children — mostly girls — were married to adults in the United States.

    According to the advocacy group, state laws may actually be contributing to the child marriage issue. Twenty-five states do not define a minimum age at which a person can get married, and more than eight states have marriageable ages lower than 16. In Alaska and North Carolina, children can get married as young as 14; in New Hampshire, girls and boys can get married at 13 and 14, respectively. 

    It may be seven years late and $160 billion over budget, but the F-35 fighter - the most expensive piece of fighting equipment in history - may finally make its official debut this summer.
    © AP Photo/ Airman Magazine
    More, More, More! Israel Signs Deal for 17 Additional F-35 Jets

    The Tahirih Justice Center is working to propel lawmakers to identify and correct loopholes in their state's statutes that make child marriages permissible.

    Child marriage is also still a massive problem in civil war-torn South Sudan, where 52 percent of girls are married before the age of 18, according to a report by the United Nations, and 17 percent are married before they are 15.

    "If I'd have refused, my father and brothers would have killed me," 13-year-old Eliza told The Associated Press. Eliza was forced by her father to marry a 35-year-old man from their town, Rumbek, in South Sudan, in exchange for 50 cattle.

    According to a spokesperson at the Human Rights Watch, Agnus Odhiambo, "South Sudan's conflict, which has been characterized by rampant sexual violence against women and girls, continues to normalize violence against women and girls, including child marriage."

    Related:

    Netanyahu Says Meetings With Putin Serve to Promote Security of Israel, Russia
    Saudi Arabia and Israel Might 'Directly Intervene' in Syrian Conflict
    Brussels Acts Calm as Israel Demolishes Palestinian Schools Built on EU Money
    EU Urges Israel to Halt Confiscation, Demolition of Palestinian Property
    'Iranophobia': Israel Misleading World Over Self-Defense Claims
    Tags:
    laws, child brides, illegal, child marriage, United States, South Sudan, Sudan, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok