'Hot' Swedish Bus Driver Puts on Skirt to Protest Uniform Regulations

Working for the local bus company Transdev, 49-year-old Sandberg found the summer heat unbearable, with the scorching Nordic sun shining through the large glass surfaces and the air conditioning not working as it should when the doors keep opening and closing all the time.
After trying shorts and receiving a reprimand for violating the company's uniform policy, Göran found an unorthodox solution to his problem by borrowing a skirt from a female colleague.
"They allow female employers to wear skirts, and apparently men too, but we have no possibility to order skirts through our webshop, where we order uniforms," Göran Sandberg explained to Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
Transdec marketing manager Eva Tiséus said she had not heard of such problems before, stating that the company did not plan to change its uniform policy.
"It is clear that our skirts are intended for women, but if Göran sees it as the solution, he will get his skirt alright. But we turn on the air conditioning so that he does not have to actually wear it," Eva Tiséus said.
For his unconventional approach, Göran has received a lot of support from his colleagues and cheerful smiles from passengers. However, he also admitted to feeling a bit naked at times.
"At the same time, it's quite good, more men should to try it out. It is really a little sad that a man wearing a skirt makes headlines in 2017," Sandberg said.
Earlier this year, skirts were used as a convenient-yet-unconventional solution to unseasonable heat and regulations in France and the UK.
In France, Göran's bus-driving colleagues started wearing skirts in protest against an allegedly sexist dress code amid a heat have. As was the case in Sweden, the same set of rules that prohibited shorts allowed a breezier option of wearing a skirt.
In Britain, male pupils at the Isca academy in Devon started a bare-legged rebellion against the school's regulations by donning skirts.
Most tweets supporting boys at Devon school wearing skirts to lessons in protest at not being allowed to put on shorts in heatwave. pic.twitter.com/POWm2oTUVj— Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) 22 июня 2017 г.
