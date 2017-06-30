Register
16:35 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Göran Sandberg

    'Hot' Swedish Bus Driver Puts on Skirt to Protest Uniform Regulations

    © Photo: Göran Sandberg / facebook
    Life
    Get short URL
    131421

    Problem: it's hot outside, and the boss won't allow you to wear shorts. Solution: wear a skirt! However unconventional, for a Swedish driver it worked perfectly well.

    Extra strong IKEA ecstasy pills
    © Photo: Highsnobiety / twitter
    Rolling North: Super-Potent Ikea-Labeled Ecstasy Sweeps Europe, Reaches Sweden
    Göran Sandberg from the city of Umeå found his own solution to the heat in the driver's seat when he chose to wear a skirt at work, whee he found that shorts were banned by his employers.

    Working for the local bus company Transdev, 49-year-old Sandberg found the summer heat unbearable, with the scorching Nordic sun shining through the large glass surfaces and the air conditioning not working as it should when the doors keep opening and closing all the time.

    After trying shorts and receiving a reprimand for violating the company's uniform policy, Göran found an unorthodox solution to his problem by borrowing a skirt from a female colleague.

    "They allow female employers to wear skirts, and apparently men too, but we have no possibility to order skirts through our webshop, where we order uniforms," Göran Sandberg explained to Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Business woman
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    No Nookie on the Clock: Swedish Lawmakers Say No to Sex Breaks at Work
    When Göran donned the skirt, he was contacted by his immediate boss, who offered to order thin suit trousers, which Göran refused. He said that he wanted a functional uniform with handy pockets and explained that he found it discriminatory that only women could wear skirts.

    Transdec marketing manager Eva Tiséus said she had not heard of such problems before, stating that the company did not plan to change its uniform policy.

    "It is clear that our skirts are intended for women, but if Göran sees it as the solution, he will get his skirt alright. But we turn on the air conditioning so that he does not have to actually wear it," Eva Tiséus said.

    For his unconventional approach, Göran has received a lot of support from his colleagues and cheerful smiles from passengers. However, he also admitted to feeling a bit naked at times.

    "At the same time, it's quite good, more men should to try it out. It is really a little sad that a man wearing a skirt makes headlines in 2017," Sandberg said.

    Seal
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Sassy Seal Gets Ejected From Swedish Town After Irking Police
    Back in 2003, a fellow Swedish bus driver from the same city, Umeå, also tried wearing a skirt amid a heatwave. Mats Lindgren, though, had more luck as he was granted the opportunity to wear shorts in the long run, while also receiving international attention.

    Earlier this year, skirts were used as a convenient-yet-unconventional solution to unseasonable heat and regulations in France and the UK.

    In France, Göran's bus-driving colleagues started wearing skirts in protest against an allegedly sexist dress code amid a heat have. As was the case in Sweden, the same set of rules that prohibited shorts allowed a breezier option of wearing a skirt.

    In Britain, male pupils at the Isca academy in Devon started a bare-legged rebellion against the school's regulations by donning skirts.

     

    Related:

    Finns Find Steaming Hot Way to Fight Alzheimer's Disease
    Upside-Down World: Runaway Kangaroo Baffles Norwegian Countryside
    Norwegians Pitch In to Get Vandalized ‘Troll’s Penis’ Back Up
    Thug Life: Norwegian Cops Go 'Gangsta' to Protest Police Reform (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    gender neutrality, uniform, men, women, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok