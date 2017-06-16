Wake Up and Smell the Passport! Special Sniffers to Aid Finnish Border Guard

As a rule, all service dogs receive a specialization in addition to basic training. Most often it implies means of facilitating arrest or drug search. As part of a new pilot project by the Finnish Border Guard, unique passport-sniffing skills have been added to this set.
According to Rudy's mentor Jari Salonen, dogs are able to distinguish the faintest of scents under various conditions. During the training process, four-legged border guards are drilled to pick out the scent in question despite all interference that can possibly knock them off the trail.
"A normal working day lasts eight hours. During this time, the dog checks a stretch of six to eight kilometers of the border. In case of trespassing, the dog traces the person and points to objects that may have possibly fallen on the ground," Jari Salonen explained.
According to border security expert Lieutenant Colonel Jussi Napola, dogs will be able to detect smuggled documents quickly and efficiently.
"Both authentic and counterfeit documents are being shipped across borders for various purposes, such as illegal entry or other misuses," Jussi Napola told the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.
Oi ihana Ceijo, passikoira. Mukana taistelussa "passitonta" maahantuloa vastaan. https://t.co/a3DQSTfD6z— Riikka Purra (@ir_rkp) 8 июня 2017 г.
However, the career prospects of Ceijo and his fellow document sniffers so far remain uncertain. The pilot project ends at the end of the year, whereupon the experience will be evaluated by the Border Guard, which will also decide whether it will be continued. If deemed successful, passport-sniffers will report for duty at Helsinki-Vantaa airport, as well as various border crossings and ports. Should the experiment be abandoned, the dogs will return to their old duties.
In addition to guarding the border and helping the police, Finnish dogs are known for aiding in civilian life as well. Specially-trained four-legged sniffers are trained to detect malignant tumors in patients and mold in Finnish homes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)